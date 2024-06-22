StockNews.com Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

