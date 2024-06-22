Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $199,724.68

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $199,724.68 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.05 or 0.05449182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00039909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00015333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.