Substratum Hits Market Cap of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009440 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,382.41 or 1.00001513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00077105 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023933 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

