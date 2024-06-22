Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 31073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.