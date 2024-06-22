Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $135,828. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $636.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

