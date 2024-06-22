Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,915.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 56,492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

