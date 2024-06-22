Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading Up 0.2%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

