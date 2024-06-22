Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $29.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 68,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 46.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter worth about $10,441,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

