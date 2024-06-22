TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2043 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from TCW Transform 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. 11,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $628.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

