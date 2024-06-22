TD Securities Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.90.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$37.25 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.78.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

