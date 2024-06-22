Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.97. 3,022,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

