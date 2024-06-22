Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,465 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Argus lifted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.