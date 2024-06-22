Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CASH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 405,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

