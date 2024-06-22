Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,700. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

