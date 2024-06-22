Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.48. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

