Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $2,896,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $17.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,989.10. 498,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,827. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,605.00 and a 1 year high of $4,004.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,705.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,597.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

