Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,281 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,281 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. 3,028,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,826. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

