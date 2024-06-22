Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. 3,121,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

