Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. 2,115,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $67.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

