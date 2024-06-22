Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

