Terra (LUNA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.45 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $317.20 million and $31.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001206 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 774,561,894 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
