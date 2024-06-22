The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,282,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,777. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.