The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $355.80 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.