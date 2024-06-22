The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.