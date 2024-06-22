Threadgill Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 1.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 67.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 3,846,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

