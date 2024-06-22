Threadgill Financial LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,146. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

