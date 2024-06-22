Threadgill Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,003,000 after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.61. 1,097,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

