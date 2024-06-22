Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $502,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

