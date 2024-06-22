Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,115 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,761,000 after buying an additional 2,365,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,402,000 after purchasing an additional 478,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,050,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,178,000 after purchasing an additional 355,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.7 %

GFL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 847,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

