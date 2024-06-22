Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 139 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 2.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $281.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,276. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.66. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

