Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $161.82 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.26 or 0.00011308 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.79 billion and $161.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,962,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,935,484.797538 with 2,458,185,114.5549607 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.12816565 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $291,280,866.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

