Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$133.13 Average PT from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$133.13.

TIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$118.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$123.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.95. The stock has a market cap of C$9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$135.53.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

