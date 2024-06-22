Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 321.80 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 318.80 ($4.05). 831,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,014,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.40 ($3.94).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.56) to GBX 392 ($4.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.64) to GBX 380 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.44) to GBX 455 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 391.75 ($4.98).

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,665.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other Trainline news, insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($425,473.70). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

