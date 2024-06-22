Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,179,871 shares in the company, valued at $44,080,702.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $344,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

