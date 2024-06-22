Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 68,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

