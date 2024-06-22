Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $250.44 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $252.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

