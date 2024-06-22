Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 745 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

