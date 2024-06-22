Triangle Securities Wealth Management Takes $477,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

