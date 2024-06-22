Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Raised to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.80.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069 over the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.