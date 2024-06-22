Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,957 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 446,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

NBST stock remained flat at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

