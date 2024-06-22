Tuttle Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Acquisition Co. I makes up approximately 2.2% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onyx Acquisition Co. I

In other Onyx Acquisition Co. I news, major shareholder Carronade Capital Management, sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Profile

ONYX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

(Free Report)

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

