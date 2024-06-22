Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Metal Sky Star Acquisition comprises approximately 2.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 164,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

