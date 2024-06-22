Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. PDD accounts for 2.1% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Price Performance

PDD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,401,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.97.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

