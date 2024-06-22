UBS Group Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Neutral

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

