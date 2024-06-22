Ultra Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $40.68 million and approximately $664,946.43 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10801832 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $941,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

