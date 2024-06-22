Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 161.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. 3,322,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.06 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

