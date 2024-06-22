United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Shares Up 1.2%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.89. 10,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 6,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

