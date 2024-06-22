UNIUM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.55 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, UNIUM has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $22.24 million and $6.55 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $9.93 or 0.00015448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.92538991 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

