University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Down 0.5%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 2,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
University Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.
University Bancorp Company Profile
University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.
