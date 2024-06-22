UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.45 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.32 billion and $3.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00008946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00115321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,164,863 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,165,343.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.72433616 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,626,292.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.